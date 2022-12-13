Shocking photos emerge as lawyers for Black veteran attacked by police insist on investigation
Newly released photos have increased national attention over an October case of police brutality that involved a homeless Black veteran being beaten by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to a report in The Hill, David Gadson, a veteran of the U.S. Army, was living in his car when police officers approached his vehicle due to a tag display issue. Court documents state that approaching officers requested Gadson to exit his vehicle because they smelled the odor of marijuana and witnessed slowed motor skills and wanted to charge Gadson with driving under the influence.

Gadson's lawyers then say he refused to leave his vehicle because odor is not sufficient cause to charge driving under the influence and recreational marijuana use is legal in the state of Colorado. Police then forcibly removed Gadson from his vehicle and then, according to court documents, repeatedly punched Gadson in his face and head.

Gadson's lawyers have stated that the physical assault continued well after he was removed from his vehicle, leading to numerous lacerations, swelling and bruises.

In court documents the officer that rode with Gadson has stated that she did not smell an odor of marijuana but did witness his slurred speech.

Recently released images from a Newsone report show Gadson's bloodied face lying on the concrete and an accompanying image of a Colorado Springs police officer apparently smiling after the confrontation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department have yet to announce an investigation into the incident.

