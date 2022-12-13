Watch: CNN host cuts off embattled LA city council member and makes him listen to his taped racist comments
Kate Bolduan, Kevin de León (CNN screenshot)

Appearing on CNN to defend his decision to not resign his position on the L.A. City Council after a leaked tape revealed him making racist comments, Kevin de León attempted to put his words in context" and then was cut off by host Kate Bolduan and forced to listen as she played the tape for viewers.

As Politico reported, the embattled de León has become a man on the run after refusing to resign as two of his colleagues have done after the embarrassing tape became public.

As Politico reported, "De León stopped going to City Council meetings — though he made a brief attempt on Friday — to avoid the raucous demonstrations. He fled the bungalow he bought for nearly $1 million last year. A local women’s club hastily canceled a showing of 'It’s a Wonderful Life' when protesters got word that de León would be there, apologizing in a handwritten note on the door," with the report adding, "His life on the run has prolonged a painful chapter for Los Angeles following the recording’s October release. The episode has poisoned local politics just as Mayor Karen Bass takes office. Now, she’s forced to deal with the fallout in a city already confronting bitter divisions and an array of daunting challenges."

Speaking with the CNN host, he pleaded, "If you don't think I'm profoundly sorry, for participating in that meeting, or for not standing up and shutting that meeting down and shutting down the vitriolic comments from then-president of the council who did eventually resign, that is something that I'm forever will be sorry for and that is why I'm having the constructive conversations and dialogue with folks in the community."

"It wasn't that you just didn't stand up, you took part in the communication," host Bolduan shot back. "You compared a young fellow councilman's [Black] child to being an accessory, like a luxury handbag."

'Well, let me give this some context, one thing I really wish is that the media did was provide context," he attempted. "It was much more nuanced, these general comments --."

"I can play it for them," the CNN host cut in. "Then let everybody hear what you said."

"What i want to say," he protested, then gave up as the audio played with the transcription displayed on the screen.

Following the airing of the audio, Bolduan demanded, "What was the mistake that you made that you're apologizing for?"

"Well obviously there was a -- I shouldn't have said what I said," he replied. "Because it was actually the comment was, I was criticizing actually Councilwoman Martinez for his penchant for luxury handbags and, again, apologetic."

Watch video below or at this link.

CNN 12 13 2022 11 27 53 youtu.be

