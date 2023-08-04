GOP House candidate promises to 'never be alone with a member of another sex' if he's elected

If Tennessee Republican David Hooven is elected to the state's House of Representatives, he plans to take a page from Mike Pence's rules for a happy marriage by refusing to be alone with a woman who is not his wife.

Hooven made the pledge on his campaign website, saying that his "primary focus will be to honor God."

"I will never be in a meeting, room or other place with a member of another sex without having another person with me," he declared.

This Thursday, Hooven received 100 percent of the vote in the GOP primary for the vacant District 51 Tennessee House seat.

"Adultery has ruined many a man and the more power or attention the more this attack is ready. From Presidents to janitors all are tempted. As Billy Graham was never in a scandal due to his establishing this principal so shall I," the pledge read.

As Newsweek points out, famed evangelist Billy Graham went by the "Billy Graham Rule," where he also made sure he was never alone with a woman.

If elected, Hooven also promised to "have a trusted member/s handle all money I receive" because "the love of money is the root of all evil. I know I must protect myself from this tempting issue."

Hooven will face Democrat Aftyn Behn in September's general election. The winner will replace Rep. Bill Beck (D), who passed away in June after a heart attack.