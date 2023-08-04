'Take a look, Kevin!' Morning Joe supercut demolishes McCarthy's latest Trump defense
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy insisted that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss were no different than Hillary Clinton's questions about her own loss, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough offered an extensive fact check.

The California Republican insisted the former president's indictment was politically motivated, and compared his post-2020 election actions to Democrats raising questions about the results of the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections and the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, but the "Morning Joe" host presented a supercut video showing the differences between Trump and his predecessors.

"It's shocking that there are people that are really stupid enough to believe any of that," Scarborough said. "Here's the thing, Hillary Clinton never, never, never challenged the results of the 2016 election. In fact, she gave the concession speech the next morning, saying she hoped – the next morning, the next morning – she hoped Trump would be a successful president for all Americans."

"In fact, the failure to secure a peaceful transition of power has happened twice in American history," he added. "The first in 1860, when the election of Abraham Lincoln freaked out Southern states, and they seceded and formed the Confederacy. The second in 2020 with Donald Trump. Only two times, Kevin, it happened. Take a look!"

The producers rolled a video showing excerpts from each candidate's concession speeches starting with Richard Nixon in 1960 through Clinton in 2016, interspersed with Trump's speech on Nov. 4, 2020, when he falsely stated, "Frankly, we did win this election," and on Jan. 6, 2021, when he exhorted his followers to "fight like hell" just ahead of the U.S. Capitol riot.

"You know, we're reminded of what a dark chapter of American history Donald Trump is taking us through still, and we're reminded of that because we see such extraordinary grace," Scarborough said, as the video concluded, "goodness, decency, patriotism, love of country from all those other candidates."

