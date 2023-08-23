David Jacobs, creator of ‘Dallas’ and ‘Knots Landing,’ dead at 84
Photo by R K on Unsplash

TV creator David Jacobs, best known as the brains behind “Dallas” and spinoff “Knots Landing,” died on Sunday in Burbank, California. He was 84. The Baltimore-born writer-producer passed away just days after his Aug. 12 birthday. Son Aaron Jacobs confirmed the news to multiple outlets. “He had Alzheimer’s for many years, and recently he had recurring infections that led to his death,” the younger Jacobs told Deadline Tuesday. A nonfiction writer-turned-television mastermind, Jacobs’ small screen career started in 1977 when he penned episodes of “Kingston: Confidential” and “Family.” “Dallas” d...