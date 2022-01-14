WATCH: 'America First' candidate squirms when asked if the election was stolen from Trump

Trump-loving Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick squirmed on Thursday when asked about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

McCormick, who describes himself as a pro-"America First" candidate, was asked by NBC 10 reporter Lauren Mayk whether he really believed former President Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him.

"Listen, here's what I'd say which I think is obvious," McCormick began. "The rules changed across the country and in Pennsylvania, there were a number of election irregularities in Pennsylvania, you had that with the unsecure ballot boxes, you had that with the three-day extension..."

Mayk at this point interrupted him.

"So do you not think that the election results were clear?" she asked.

"Let me just finish!" he replied. "And as a consequence of that, most Republicans, a majority, don't believe in the integrity of the election."

However, McCormick would not say definitively whether Trump lost last year.

Watch the video below.





