GOP's Pennsylvania frontrunner may have same glaring vulnerability as Dr. Oz

Mehmet Oz and Donald Trump (Photo by Ed Jones for AFP)
Celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz's GOP Senate campaign in Pennsylvania crashed and burned in 2022, in part due to the fact that he had only tenuous ties to the state and had for years lived in New Jersey. Now, for the Senate race in 2024, the GOP's frontrunner — former hedge fund manager David McCormick — appears to have a very similar issue, reported the Associated Press on Monday.
McCormick, for his part, has done his best on the campaign trail to play up his Pennsylvania ties, talking about growing up there and owning property in the state.
However, according to the AP, "While McCormick does own a home in Pittsburgh, a review of public records, real estate listings and footage from recent interviews indicates he still lives on Connecticut’s 'Gold Coast,' one of the densest concentrations of wealth in America."
Per the report, McCormick leases a $16 million Westport estate including an elevator, a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, and a "private waterfront resort" with a view over the Long Island Sound.
According to Muhlenberg College political science professor Chris Borick, although McCormick has “more legitimate connections to Pennsylvania than Mehmet Oz,” he is hurting his credibility by spending so much time out of state. He added, “As someone who is aware that he is going to have to confront this, it’s questionable to not really devote yourself.”
As a new report in Axios explains, Georgia's RICO law "allows prosecutors to string together crimes committed by different people toward one common goal," which also makes it more difficult for defense attorneys to build a broad, coherent defense.
And the fact that there are potentially many defendants facing stiff penalties in the case means that there will be big incentives for smaller players to flip and offer testimony, Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis tells the publication.
"The defendants who are left standing without plea deals and grants of immunity may especially feel squeezed as the process goes on," said Kreis.
Additionally, notes Axios, the state charges mean that Trump couldn't pardon his way out of them even if elected president again -- and the complicated pardon process in the state would make it harder for a Republican governor to bail him out.
Willis' team is presenting its case before a grand jury on Monday and multiple reports have indicated that charges will be officially filed by the end of the week.
I am a gastroenterologist who has spent over 20 years studying how food affects the gut microbiome and overall health. The research is increasingly clear: A gut-friendly approach to nutrition is important for happy and healthy communities both inside and out of your body.
Communities within and without
The fascinating research on the gut microbiome takes us on a journey into the depths of the intestine, where trillions of microorganisms blur the lines between other and self.
The term holobiont describes the combined lives of the microbiome and its vessel, working symbiotically to support each other’s well-being. This relationship is represented at its extreme in the intestines of termites and cows, where microbes transform uniform, low-nutrient diets of wood or grass into complete nutrition replete with vitamins and other essential nutrients for health.
When people eat certain foods, like those rich in fiber, they too harbor similar relationships with their microbiomes. You provide your microbes with food and a safe place to live, and they in turn fortify your diet with vital molecules such as vitamins, short-chain fatty acids and neurotransmitters that are key for regulating your metabolism, immunity and mood.
Just as food illuminates the importance of the microbial community within you, it also shines a light on your social community. Food is one of the foundations of culture, serving as the basis of many gifts and shared experiences. You have first dates over drinks and meals, connect with your colleagues over lunch, and share dinners with your family and friends. Food is a type of social glue that helps bind communities together.
As you feed your microbiome to cultivate a thriving community within your gut, you also figuratively and literally feed your social community when you break bread with friends and family.
Convenient fixes sacrifice community
Convenient, fast, affordable ultraprocessed foods have some enormous benefits in helping feed a growing population and enabling an ever-quickening pace of life, but the latest research is showing that there may be collateral damage.
Compared with ancestral diets, industrialized diets may be contributing to less diverse microbial communities in your gut. Diversity is important for generating key molecules like butyrate that regulate appetite and mood. As a result, your microbiome becomes less good at regulating hunger and emotions.
Your social community may also be suffering as result of this disrupted microbial community. In fact, studies on various model organisms have found that microbes can mediate behaviors as diverse as mating and aggression by regulating responses to stress. Food and microbes may affect social behavior in people as well.
Processed foods do serve a purpose. They are convenient and affordable and can be especially useful for people and families with busy lives and limited time to cook. But some are healthier than others. Adding back missing nutrients like fiber and polyphenols to processed foods can help make them healthier, and these can complement a diet of less-processed foods.
Wisdom cultures around the world
Anthropological research suggests that traditional diets are a particularly important contributor to health and longevity. Communities in Costa Rica, the Mediterranean and Japan that follow traditional diets have many individuals who live for over 100 years. The Mediterranean and Okinawan diets have consistently been shown to contribute to better health, including lower rates of obesity and other metabolic diseases.
Communal eating is also intricately woven into the social fabric of traditional communities. The longest-lived communities around the world tend to eat at least one of their meals together as a family, and eating together is linked to health benefits including weight regulation and lower depressive symptoms.
Reembracing community
Here are a few simple tips to help you eat well and grow your communities – holobiont, family, friends and all:
Eat the four phonetic food F’s: fiber, phytonutrients, healthy fats and ferments. I developed this simple way of categorizing foods to streamline the often complicated advice on how to eat well from the perspective of growing a healthy microbiome. It is also independent of cultural background, as these four categories are common elements in the diets of diverse and long-lived populations around the world.
Learn the wisdom of traditional food preparation from people who still hold that knowledge. Consider taking a cooking class or spending time in the kitchen learning from a relative or a friend. Then re-share what you learn with your loved ones while preparing and enjoying your own meals.
You don’t have to be perfect. Even a step toward a healthier meal a day and a communal meal a week can be beneficial.
It may at first seem daunting to carve out time to follow these deceivingly simple tips. But with a bit of patience and perseverance, they could be inspiration to improve your and your community’s health and wellness.