Former Christian school teacher blamed God for sexually assaulting student: police

A former Las Vegas Christian private school teacher is facing a total of 12 counts of sexual conduct between a school employee and pupil, 8NewsNow reports.

According to police, David Pendley told a student he was abusing that he was doing it because he loved her and because “God made him that way."

In December 2021, a senior at Faith Lutheran told police that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher. The student said Pendley approached her and invited her to attend a mission trip with him and his students to Mexico. While the group was in Mexico, Pendley asked the students to go on a walk with him, where he tried to get close to her on a personal level.

When the group returned to Las Vegas, Pendley allegedly approached the student and whispered in her ear, "I love you." When she tried to pull away, he held on to her before finally letting go.

That weekend, Pendley texted the student and repeatedly asked for a picture of her face, and she finally relented and sent him one. He then made comments to her about her breasts and how he wanted to grab them.

In March of 2018, Pendley asked the student to dogsit for him while he and and his wife went on a vacation, but when the student arrived at his home, she realized it was just the two of them. He then sexually assaulted her.

Police say Pendley allegedly continued to sexually assault the student over the next six months at multiple locations, including at the school.

Pendley was hired in 2015 and then was fired in 2020 for consuming alcohol on school premises, according to court documents.

