David Perdue claims it's Brian Kemp's fault voters rejected him — and gave Democrats Senate control

Donald Trump's "big lie" of election fraud took center stage as former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) debated in Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in a Republican gubernatorial debate held Saturday.

Perdue began his opening statement by brazenly lying about the 2020 election.

"First off, folks, let me be very clear tonight. The election in 2020 was rigged and stolen," Perdue said, despite the fact there is not any evidence to back up his fantastical delusions.

Perdue then blamed Kemp for his loss in the January 2006 runoff that gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate, saying Kemp, "sold us out and cost a the majority of the United States Senate."

After Perdue lost to Democrat Jon Ossoff, many Republicans in Georgia blamed Donald Trump for depressing GOP turnout with his lies about election fraud.

Trump has endorsed Perdue in the race and fears it will be a "humiliating experience" if Kemp wins.