Trump fears being labeled with 'humiliating experience' if David Perdue loses to Brian Kemp

Only days after traveling to Georgia to campaign for former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), Donald Trump described his endorsed candidate as a "long shot" against incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

At a low-turnout rally in Commerce, Georgia where the crowd was "hardly applauding," Trump lashed out at Kemp not going along with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which was decisively won by Joe Biden. Trump allies aggressively sought to respond to reports of an anemic rally.

But even with the support of the former president, Trump called Perdue a "long shot" in an interview where he also asked Russia for dirt on Biden.

Trump worried the press would brand it a "humiliating experience" if he lost the race.

At the rally, Trump also voiced his fears Perdue would lose, saying, "I hope, David, you’re going to be the governor or I just wasted a helluva lot a time tonight.”



