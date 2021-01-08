GOP's David Perdue concedes he lost Senate re-election: ‘I want to congratulate the Democratic Party’

In stark contrast to Donald Trump, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) conceded that he lost his re-election bid to Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia's Tuesday runoff election.

"Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia's 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win," Perdue said in a statement.

Democrats swept both Georgia races, with Raphael Warnock beating interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The outcome means the U.S. Senate will be split 50-50, with the vice president breaking ties in their role as president of the Senate. That means Democrats will take control of the chamber on January 20th with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn-in.



