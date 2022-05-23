David Perdue attacks Stacey Abrams: 'She is demeaning her own race'
Senator David Perdue. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former Sen. David Perdue, a Republican candidate for governor in Georgia, accused Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams of "demeaning her own race" because she had suggested a plan for creating higher-paying jobs.

Perdue made the remarks while appearing at a campaign stop in Georgia on Monday afternoon.

"Did y'all see what Stacey said this weekend?" he asked the crowd. "She said that Georgia is the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain't from here. Let her go back where she came from if she doesn't like it here."

"The only thing she wants is to be president of the United States," he continued. "When she told Black farmers, you don't need to be on the farm. And she told Black workers in hospitality and all this, you don't need to be -- she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that."

Perdue added: "I am really over this. She should never be considered material for governor of any state, much less our state, where she hates to live."

Perdue was most likely referring to remarks Abrams made about agricultural work in 2018. Abrams later clarified that she was "the only candidate with detailed plans to invest in rural Georgia by creating good-paying jobs, expanding access to broadband, and investing in rural educators and students."

Watch the video below from John Fredericks Radio Network or at this link.

