'He knows better!' Former Pence staffer shreds David Perdue for trying to run on election conspiracy theories
On CNN Monday, former Mike Pence press secretary Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) for continuing to push former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" in his newest bid for office.

"David Perdue, former senator, formerly respected CEO, is now challenging incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp in Georgia," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Georgia, one of these places Donald Trump falsely claimed a whole bunch of fraud that did not exist, etcetera, etcetera ... here's David Perdue in a debate."

"Let me be very clear tonight," said Perdue in a clip of the recent gubernatorial debate. "The election of 2020 was rigged and stolen. Rising gas prices, unbelievable inflation, the brink of war — all of that started here in Georgia when our governor allowed radical Democrats to steal our election."

"Does he believe that?" asked Tapper.

"I don't think so," said Farah Griffin. "He knows better. People around him do. By the way, he lost that race because he echoed election fraud claims. I was advising the Georgia Senate runoffs. People weren't turning out because everyone was saying, hey, your vote doesn't count, it's all rigged. He's running on, it was stolen and Governor Kemp should not be governor from upholding the democratic election."

