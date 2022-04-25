Mitch McConnell was 'exhilarated' that Capitol riots 'finally totally discredited' Trump: book

The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 terrified many people, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also felt "exhilarated" that it would end former President Donald Trump's political career, reported the Washington Post citing a new book about it.

“I feel exhilarated by the fact that this fellow finally, totally discredited himself,” McConnell told New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin, for the new book, This Will Not Pass.

McConnell honestly thought Trump "was pretty thoroughly discredited by this."

Clearly, that isn't the way the GOP base took it, as polls show Trump is the frontrunner to be the party's 2024 nominee.



"He put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger," McConnell said after midnight on Jan. 6. "Couldn’t have happened at a better time."

McConnell even asked Martin about what he heard about the possibility that Donald Trump's cabinet would use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. The book quoted McConnell saying that he talked to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about a joint statement to block Trump from the inauguration.

The Post went on to say that portions of book, which will be released May 3, reveal just how much Republicans loathed or were skeptical of Trump, but kept it secret. Yet, over and over again, they submitted to his demands out of fear that he would dispatch his base on them and kill their political careers. The book also shows the "miscalculations" that Republicans made about Trump being finished politically after the violence against police on Jan. 6.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.



