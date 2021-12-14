Former DC National Guard commander gives new info to Capitol riot committee

A series of emails and text messages provided by former chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed new facts about the National Guard during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Among the emails turned over to the committee, Meadows requested that the National Guard be on standby to protect former President Donald Trump's supporters.

What's more, it took the National Guard a long time to respond to the rioters who besieged the Capitol on January 6th, even though they were mere miles away.

CNN is now reporting that William Walker, the top commander for Washington, D.C.'s National Guard during the attack, met with the committee to address questions about the deployment.

CNN said that they spotted Walker going into the Committee meeting room on Monday. Upon leaving, Walker confirmed that he'd spoken to the committee about his experience.

"I'm not really supposed to talk about it. It was all about January 6," Walker said about his testimony when asked.

Walker became the House Sergeant at Arms in April, but he was the DC Army and Air Force National Guard commanding general on Jan. 6.

