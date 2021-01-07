Marketing firm terminates employee who wore company badge while storming US Capitol
A man who wore his work badge while participating in a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has been fired.

After images of the man circulated on social media, Navistar Direct Marketing revealed that the man had been "terminated for cause."

"Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 during the security breach," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause."

"While we support all employee's right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing," the statement added.