'Under siege': Women in Congress face new wave of 'graphic' death and rape threats
Chants of "Send her back!" targeting Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar broke out at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina. (AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

On Tuesday, Axios reported that women in Congress feel increasingly "under siege" as they are targeted with a mounting volley of violent threats.

"As record numbers of American women are being elected to public office, their growing political power is being met with death and rape threats, sexist and racist abuse and online disinformation," reported Sophia Cai and Andrew Solender. "The recent salvos against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) are just the latest example. The district office of Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) was burglarized and vandalized last week— an incident she condemned with the support of Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.)." Meanwhile, "Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) told Axios her office received 'a tremendous number of very vile calls and voicemails' after her tough questioning of then-Attorney General William Barr in July 2020. 'They were misogynistic over and over again. They were vile, vulgar.'"

Republican women, too, are facing the threats, said the report. "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted a video on Friday in which she played several death threats she's received."

Some of these threats appear to be more than idle talk; one January 6th rioter from North Texas allegedly made threats to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) before he participated in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

"Last month, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) reintroduced a resolution calling on the federal government to address violence against women in politics," noted the report. "The move came after Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), posted a manipulated video depicting himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ... and attacking President Biden, for which he was censured and lost his committee seats."

You can read more here.

SmartNews