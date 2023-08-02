Trump was wooed by Fox News execs at private dinner minutes after he learned of indictment: report

Fox News bosses were wooing Donald Trump during a private dinner at his golf course shortly after the former president learned he was being indicted for a third time.

The ex-president shared dinner in a private dining room at his Bedminster, New Jersey, with Fox News president Jay Wallace and the network’s chief executive Suzanne Scott, two sources told the New York Times. They discussed his intention to skip the first Republican presidential debate, which the network will host on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

A second debate is planned for next month at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, which Fox News will also host.

The two-hour dinner was described by the sources as cordial, and the network executives told Trump he excelled as the center of attention and told him the debate provided him with an opportunity to show off his skills, the sources said.

Trump told the executives he hadn't made a decision and would keep an open mind about attending the debate, although he complained during the dinner that co-moderator Bret Baier had gone too easy on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his GOP rivals, during a recent interview.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who is friendly with the former president, was supposed to attend the dinner but it conflicted with the production of his 9 p.m. program, the report said.