Deborah Birx's book trashed in scathing editorial: She 'waited to warn about Trump until damage was done'
White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Deborah Birx. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board slammed former Trump COVID-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx for coming forward with a book attacking former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic — when she did little to fight this mismanagement while in office herself.

"In a new book, she describes decisions being made for political rather than medical reasons, bureaucratic morass that stifled data-gathering, and a president who didn’t want to hear bad news," wrote the board. "These important revelations, however, come from a problematic messenger."

"Birx seldom if ever publicly pushed back against or corrected Trump’s myriad assaults on the truth in those early days of the pandemic," noted the board. "Some of Birx’s media interviews — one, for example, lauding Trump as someone who is 'so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data' regarding the pandemic — were transparently false and cringe-worthy sycophancy."

Birx faced heavy criticism from lawmakers and other medical experts in the final months of the Trump administration for not doing enough to correct misinformation from the president, which she has subsequently claimed was necessary to avoid being replaced.

She even famously did not contradict Trump on the podium when he suggested injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19, even though she visibly knew it was ridiculous.

All of this, wrote the board, makes her book seem self-serving.

"Whatever value Birx’s behind-the-scenes observations might have, her book should be seen as the same kind of cynical redemption project that former Attorney General William Barr, former press secretary Stephanie Grisham and other Trump administration refugees have felt compelled to undertake," wrote the board. "The question, for Birx and all of them, is why they waited to warn America about Trump until after so much damage was done."

You can read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Witch Hunt continues!' Trump fumes over Georgia grand jury probing his 'PERFECT' Raffensperger call

SmartNews Video