'Witch Hunt continues!' Trump fumes over Georgia grand jury probing his 'PERFECT' Raffensperger call
President Donald Trump (Screen cap)

Former President Donald Trump is not happy about the special grand jury convening in Fulton County, Georgia that's investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a new post on his Truth Social platform, Trump seethed about being investigated for calling up Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asking him to "find" enough votes so that he could be declared the winner of the election.

"The Witch Hunt continues, this time in Fulton County, Georgia, considered one of the most corrupt areas anywhere in the Country, where a 'Special' get Trump Grand Jury has been convened to discuss a 'PERFECT' phone call that was made by me," Trump wrote.

Trump then seemingly justified the call by saying that it wouldn't have been illegal because he was president at the time.

"As President I am the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the U.S.," he wrote. "The Election was Rigged and Stolen!"

In fact, the election was not rigged or stolen, as Trump lost it by more than 7 million votes nationwide, and by 74 votes in the electoral college.

See a screen cap of Trump's message below.

