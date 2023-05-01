MAGA rioter who shouted threatening expletives about Nancy Pelosi gets prison time

An Iowa woman whose shouts for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol gained widespread national coverage was sentenced to prison today.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, of Ankeny, Iowa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kollar-Kotelly to five months in prison and a year of supervised release for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the Department of Justice reported. She participated in the MAGA riot along with her 23-year-old son, Salvador Sandoval.

Sandoval pleaded guilty last December 14 on the morning her case was set for bench trial – one day before her son went to trial and was convicted on 12 charges . Salvador Sandoval, whose charges included physically assaulting officers, will be sentenced on August 7.

Deborah Sandoval shared cellphone videos on her social media that she made inside the Capitol. Before going to the riot, she had posted, “This is history in the making Saving America!”

But Sandoval was best known for her appearance in a video made filmed by another protester in which she can be seen yelling “Get her ass out here!” in search of Pelosi.

As previously reported at Raw Story , Sandoval and her son attempted to claim self-defense and selective prosecution. But prosecutors noted this:

“After Deborah and Salvador returned home to Iowa following the riot, they deleted potential evidence and sought to evade capture by law enforcement.” The DOJ stated that Deborah Sandoval deleted materials from her phone and then sent a Facebook message to an acquaintance, saying, “I erased all.” She then purchased a burner phone and allegedly sent a Facebook message that said, “I bought a phone that can’t be tracked.”