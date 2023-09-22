'Profound red flag': Body language expert dissects GM CEO's strike interview

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was displaying manipulation in her recent interview, a body language expert said Thursday.
Body language expert Dr. Jack Brown, who recently spoke out about Mark Meadows' case, is now weighing in on the case of Barra. Barra was confronted in an interview about United Auto Workers going on strike for fair wages, setting in motion a potentially huge disruption to the economy
"You have seen a 34 percent pay increase in your salary, you make almost $30 million," the CNN interviewer said at the time. "Why should your workers not get the same type of pay increases that you are getting leading the company?"
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Brown broke down each part of the interview on Thursday, saying that, for the vast majority of this offering, "you'll note that, across its entire width, Mary Barra's forehead is contracted and elevated:
"Pay close attention to the forehead," Brown said, when he updates it. "A constantly/near constantly elevated forehead is *thee* most common and reliable signal that a person is being insincere and/or being manipulative."
Brown also noted that:
"An elevated forehead also elevates the eyebrows. It also often (but not always) elevates the upper eyelids — giving the eyes a wide-open configuration. When done too frequently or in the wrong context, this is a profound red flag."