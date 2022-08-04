'It's a biblical issue': Michigan town votes to defund library they say was 'grooming' kids

A town in Michigan has voted to defund its own library because it was supposedly "grooming" children for sexual abuse.

Bridge Michigan reports that voters in Jamestown Township, Michigan overwhelmingly voted against a measure that would have raised revenue to continue funding the town library.

The voters' revolt against the library began because it features books that contain LGBTQ-related themes, which local residents say is akin to "indoctrinating" children.

Amanda Ensing, an organizer for the Jamestown Conservatives group, told Bridge Michigan that she was proud to defund her own town's library.

“They are trying to groom our children to believe that it’s OK to have these sinful desires,” she said of the town librarians. “It’s not a political issue, it’s a Biblical issue.”

Library officials estimate that they have over 65,000 books on their shelves, and that fewer than 100 center around LGBTQ themes.

Larry Walton, library board president, said that he was shocked to see so many people in the town vote to gut their own library.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” he told Bridge Michigan. “The library is the center of the community. For individuals to be short sighted to close that down over opposing LGBTQ is very disappointing.”

He also vowed to not throw out LGBTQ-themed books in exchange for renewed funding.

"We stand behind the fact that our community is made up of a very diverse group of individuals, and we as a library cater to the diversity of our community," he said.