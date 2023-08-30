Massive brawls force LA mall to make minor shoppers wear contact info round necks: report
Screenshot via YouTube

After several brawls broke out in a Southern California mall, a rule has been implemented for minors requiring them to wear lanyards that contain their name and a parent's contact information, ABC 7 reported.

The rule goes into effect every day at 5pm.

Video posted to social media showed hundreds of teens and young adults running around the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, participating in violence and assaults.

It took several hours for cops to disperse the crowds. Police say there may have been as many as 1,000 people involved in the melee.

There were reports of gunfire but no serious injuries were reported.

"It was just everybody just running, going to the movie theater," said witness Connor Swan. "Everybody was just jumping on top of people. It was just chaos."

Watch the video below or at this link:

Moreno Valley Mall to require ID tags for minorswww.youtube.com

