Dem Senator Jon Tester to vote with GOP to undo Biden vaccine rule
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester/Screenshot

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is one of at least two Democrats who are expected to join every Senate Republican in a vote Wednesday night opposing President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers.

