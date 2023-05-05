Democrats have an 'arsenal' of options to bring down corrupt Supreme Court justices: report

Coming on the heels of another scandal involving Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Democrats are growing more and more impatient with the court for doing nothing to investigate the couple and are making rumblings about stepping in themselves.

According to a Washington Post report, so far Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) has been playing nice with Chief Justice John Roberts by stopping short of subpoenaing him to appear and ask about the various scandals engulfing the court.

However, that may change as legal experts and political strategists outline moves Democrats in the Senate can take to get the court to do something, anything, as the scandals pile up.

According to the Post's Jesús Rodríguez, for Democrats, there is an "arsenal of tactics at their disposal to police the Supreme Court."

"They could threaten to drain the court’s budget during its yearly review," Rodriguez. wrote. "They could urge the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate potential charges. They could consolidate support for impeaching a member of the bench, as some members of the House have unsuccessfully tried to do with respect to Thomas."

The report notes that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) is already plunging ahead long before the new Ginni Thomas revelations.

"He and a House colleague, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Judicial Conference of the United States, the agency charged with administering the courts, to refer Thomas to the attorney general for investigation. A top official in the conference forwarded the letter to an internal committee for further action," the report states.

Making the case for pursuing action, Whitehouse told reporters in April, the justices have "now dug themselves into a hole so deep that other entities are going to have to act.”

