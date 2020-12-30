House Democrats' stimulus plan would result in 8.8 million more families getting a check — here's why

Americans are asking why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hates Americans so much that he's refusing to allow the $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks bill to even come up for a vote. Five Republicans have indicated they support the checks, so it would clearly pass and funds could be sent out to Americans just in time to give a jolt to the U.S. economy. But for some reason, McConnell won't allow a vote on the checks alone. He's trying to kill the bill by adding amendments to it that make people not want to vote on it. It's the reason that #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans was trending nationally on Twitter in the United States Wednesday afternoon.

<p>Progressive group Meidas Touch added a video that attacked Republicans for their continued efforts to hurt Americans suffering through the coronavirus pandemic. </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="84ce81c7ef76d48cda9224c710122fde" id="481c2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344349527717728256"><div style="margin:1em 0">Many people are saying #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans https://t.co/gXTsUNE8DL</div> — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com)<a href="https://twitter.com/MeidasTouch/statuses/1344349527717728256">1609352878.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>It comes less than a week before Georgia voters finish voting in the runoff for two U.S. Senate candidates who will determine the balance of power in the chamber. With two Democrats elected and McConnell no longer in charge of the docket, Democrats would pass the $2,000 stimulus, said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. </p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="231561c357fac1d86ecb1a854319d56a" id="fecd8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344405375710330880"><div style="margin:1em 0">If Georgia gives us a majority we will pass $2K promptly next year. Just the way Mitch could right now if Republicans really wanted that.</div> — Sheldon Whitehouse (@Sheldon Whitehouse)<a href="https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse/statuses/1344405375710330880">1609366194.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>Everyone agrees on the $2,000 stimulus. McConnell is the only one who is refusing to allow an up or down vote. </p><p>See the furious attacks on McConnell below: </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="515295dd664037d41c4794d4a0b9638e" id="a77c4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344308398918152192"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is America, part 2, ladies and gents. #stimulus #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans #StimulusChecksNOW… https://t.co/nkSfR2xmta</div> — Queen of the Kingdom (@Queen of the Kingdom)<a href="https://twitter.com/hippestmama76/statuses/1344308398918152192">1609343073.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29ef9de6edbb91c956a1d9b7a606a9e8" id="bd179"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344329034159828993"><div style="margin:1em 0">So Georgia . . . Seen enough YET? You have the power to take the Senate away from McConnell. Use that power. Ma… https://t.co/jmN8FS5vMT</div> — Steve Rustad (@Steve Rustad)<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveRustad1/statuses/1344329034159828993">1609347992.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8fe0d026fcfb77a7db71bff7a3fdfec0" id="86402"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344359315222753280"><div style="margin:1em 0">If you don't think #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans, then you haven't been watching. PERIOD.</div> — Grant Stern (@Grant Stern)<a href="https://twitter.com/grantstern/statuses/1344359315222753280">1609355212.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2bfc22a3ef49c20e2ef031149ff453ce" id="6f7e4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344412279119507459"><div style="margin:1em 0">@MollyJongFast What kind of in humane soul would say only people receive bigger stimulus would be “rich Democrats?… https://t.co/nOc5Ia9bQK</div> — Jacqueline Blue (@Jacqueline Blue)<a href="https://twitter.com/jacquelinew1213/statuses/1344412279119507459">1609367839.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3becdabf1bbe291c2c273975d184198" id="5708e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344412340016431104"><div style="margin:1em 0">“Kleptocracy is a government whose corrupt leaders use political power to appropriate the wealth of their nation, t… https://t.co/XSpCX4Qr0V</div> — Erica🦋 (@Erica🦋)<a href="https://twitter.com/EricaDexter/statuses/1344412340016431104">1609367854.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e22e6fd55ef0874eabe6e8d5e383d6dd" id="13df9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344218281889193989"><div style="margin:1em 0">Anyone who voted for Mitch Mcconnell and is struggling right now, you deserve it. The man is a monster. #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans</div> — Gozii (@Gozii)<a href="https://twitter.com/Gozii55/statuses/1344218281889193989">1609321587.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8f98fbef99a7a215132400556890c3c0" id="2d171"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344178255704674304"><div style="margin:1em 0">At this point give me $2,500 I’m charging interest and late fees #StimulusCheck #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans</div> — omarr (@omarr)<a href="https://twitter.com/zikdelrey/statuses/1344178255704674304">1609312044.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be77c77e2c587fbab17bbd3db57db0c6" id="4a2d8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344412291287154691"><div style="margin:1em 0">Will there even be a GOP soon? Americans are pissed, the majority of them are either mocking or violating the Const… https://t.co/cS2fvEvq6m</div> — GenXForThePeople (@GenXForThePeople)<a href="https://twitter.com/GenXForThePeop1/statuses/1344412291287154691">1609367842.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4a57b336dc84cded6f3eef731af52e4" id="671a3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344309779880140805"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is how a muthafukka looks like. #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans https://t.co/647dkbhABA</div> — हरिराम नाई, NRI वाले 🚩 (@हरिराम नाई, NRI वाले 🚩)<a href="https://twitter.com/SarcasmPanda/statuses/1344309779880140805">1609343402.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="72486495e038feda3c8921523cf44933" id="cd51e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344412294005059584"><div style="margin:1em 0">@senatemajldr is a traitor to Americans. #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans</div> — Laura Welch (@Laura Welch)<a href="https://twitter.com/rabblerousing1/statuses/1344412294005059584">1609367843.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="15fe079e996494501bac40f2f9a8a692" id="82807"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344319018145116162"><div style="margin:1em 0">Let them eat cake?!?!? Nah... Those Peasants shouldn’t be allowed to afford cake!- Mitch McConnell… https://t.co/B8mqCzVJfm</div> — Hadley Sheley (@Hadley Sheley)<a href="https://twitter.com/HadleySheley/statuses/1344319018145116162">1609345604.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b1766d401091b26c6b9c166c31da0d7" id="6c2b0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344336578999586816"><div style="margin:1em 0">I hope Georgia voters can make Moscow Mitch the minority leader. Because we know he can’t stand minorities. #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans</div> — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine)<a href="https://twitter.com/BleedingMarine/statuses/1344336578999586816">1609349791.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3a1e0b73993e479c885c6a22c3692733" id="2ffd3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344412190951026690"><div style="margin:1em 0">#MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans https://t.co/yMol0xAUeg</div> — sarcasm_maybe (@sarcasm_maybe)<a href="https://twitter.com/LBauscher/statuses/1344412190951026690">1609367818.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5a80c3116d013d095b590b2e5d87b4d" id="3e096"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344411688104308736"><div style="margin:1em 0">How do we not have protests yet? We had protests for everything, what about for this? Why are y'all surprised we ar… https://t.co/57C6IF7set</div> — G (@G)<a href="https://twitter.com/Mamilinda_01/statuses/1344411688104308736">1609367699.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f0d64cbaca3609689b88b68529005e5" id="f5ece"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344411939540238337"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Perduesenate MULTI-MILLIONAIRES are denying us a desperately needed survival package. $75,000 is wealthy, HA! Th… https://t.co/SpiJfYejF2</div> — 3rdParty (@3rdParty)<a href="https://twitter.com/3rd_ga/statuses/1344411939540238337">1609367759.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Make him serve this entire 6 year term in the minority. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans</a><br/>— Danny 'Dawg' Off The Leash (@DBishop101) <a href="https://twitter.com/DBishop101/status/1344411947941425157?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9ff4b2b4b218acd51f2fd6a38f6a3eed" id="47939"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344411792286642176"><div style="margin:1em 0">here's a thought, maybe not let ONE fucking person have this much power? #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans</div> — sarah (@sarah)<a href="https://twitter.com/gimponastick/statuses/1344411792286642176">1609367723.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ceadd5a837f752a96e7e2ef0cf5bb775" id="8ac0f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344412109447319557"><div style="margin:1em 0">Here’s the thing..McConnell doesn’t hate Americans. He absolutely doesn’t care what you say about him, what you t… https://t.co/BFQbIsAfRR</div> — MRS HIG RN Karma is here for the GOP 🏳️‍🌈 🌊 (@MRS HIG RN Karma is here for the GOP 🏳️‍🌈 🌊)<a href="https://twitter.com/hig68/statuses/1344412109447319557">1609367799.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d88b41882d9b4092ab56b7b284afc3f7" id="4b85e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344411457325297666"><div style="margin:1em 0">HOW IN GOD'S NAME, 1 MAN HAVE THIS MUCH CONTROL?? #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans https://t.co/5PnXDFQkCX</div> — 💞 Susan Ⓥ 💞 (@💞 Susan Ⓥ 💞)<a href="https://twitter.com/scamp246/statuses/1344411457325297666">1609367644.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="388e805612932a169f18affa1b9deab6" id="8bd35"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344411547062448128"><div style="margin:1em 0">All humans are saying #MitchMcConnellHatesAmericans https://t.co/brIebU01nV https://t.co/0sl7EMqi9R</div> — Parsifal (@Parsifal)<a href="https://twitter.com/Seek_the_Grail/statuses/1344411547062448128">1609367665.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="783c2d829813d83ceb2da267dd5c1705" id="70080"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1344419170272870403"><div style="margin:1em 0">@senatemajldr your hatred of Americans strikes me as strange given your position. However, I'm guessing it's becau… https://t.co/x6IkYByAW7</div> — Cathleen Carney 🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸🔄🔄 (@Cathleen Carney 🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇸🔄🔄)<a href="https://twitter.com/Catcar53/statuses/1344419170272870403">1609369482.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>