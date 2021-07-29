Trump-promoted 'Alien DNA' doctor files $100 million defamation suit against CNN
Stella Immanuel (Youtube)

A doctor promoted by former President Donald Trump last year is filing a $100 million lawsuit against CNN for allegedly defaming her reputation by quoting her past statements.

A new lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas alleges that CNN host Anderson Cooper defamed Dr. Stella Immanuel when he called her a "snake-oil salesman" due to her promotion of hydroxychloroquine, the Trump-promoted anti-malarial drug that multiple studies have shown to be ineffective at treating COVID-19.

In fact, Cooper called her a snake-oil salesman not only for her advocacy of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, but also for her theories about demons impregnating human women during their sleep and about physicians using "alien DNA" to treat their patients.

However, the lawsuit claims that "Cooper and CNN attributed statements to Dr. Immanuel that she never made" and says that "the statements regarding demons and aliens were simply fabricated."

However, Immanuel's speech about demons impregnating women can still be found on YouTube, and she promotes it with the following tagline: "Deliverance From Spirit Husbands and Spirit Wives (Incubus and Succubus) -- these are demons the lust men and women and sleep with them in the dream."

