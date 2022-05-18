‘Dems are getting trounced’: Reporter Jake Sherman warns of GOP landslide in Nov. midterms
Less than six months before the 2022 midterm elections, Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman warned Democrats are at risk on being on the wrong end of a landslide.

Sherman was interviewed on Wednesday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House."

He explained, "what we reported this morning, Republicans are not only sitting pretty at the moment, they're sitting probably prettier politically than they've sat in 12-years."

"And I'd say right now, the Republican party — the same Republican Party that we just talked about, that has not lifted a finger against Trump — is up eight points in the generic battle in battleground states," he said. "That means that the average, unnamed Republican is beating the unnamed Democrat in crucial districts by eight points."

"It means that Republicans are not only winning right now in the House which is the base of the Trump support, but they're winning overwhelmingly. So their theory of the case — let's not talk about Trump, let's not talk about Jan. 6th, let's talk about inflation, let's talk about all of these dynamics being played out on the economy — it's being proven right," he explained.

"It's being rewarded for their silence on Trump and on Jan. 6th and I think it's important to internalize for people because that shows that this kind of misbehavior is being rewarded," he continued. "And it is misbehavior, because I will say Jan. 6th was a violent attack, insurrection on the Capitol for which nobody really, besides the folks outside the Capitol, nobody has truly been held responsible."

