Minnesota Trump supporter faces federal fraud charges after burning his own camper and blaming it on BLM: report

On Tuesday, Patch.com reported that a Trump supporter in Minnesota is facing multiple counts of wire fraud after allegedly committing vandalism and arson against his own property, then trying to blame it on Black Lives Matter activists and "Antifa."

"Denis V. Molla, 29, has been charged in federal court with two counts of wire fraud. Molla lied about being targeted by anti-Trump vandals, according to federal investigators," reported William Bornhoft. "On Sept. 23, 2020, Molla falsely reported to law enforcement that someone else had lit his camper on fire, authorities said. Molla reported that his garage door was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti stating, 'Biden 2020,' 'BLM,' and an Antifa symbol, according to investigators. Molla also that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it, authorities said."

According to the report, Molla had actually committed the vandalism and arson himself — and then made $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims for the property he destroyed, $61,000 of which was paid out by his insurance company after he threatened legal action against them.

He also received $17,000 from GoFundMe donors.

Trump repeatedly attacked Black Lives Matter activists as violent in the wake of the George Floyd protests, and threatened demonstrators with further violence, tweeting, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

This is not the first case of a Trump supporter engaging in fake vandalism and trying to blame it on political opponents. In 2017, Stephen Marks of Connecticut, another Trump fan, was charged with criminal mischief after he graffitied “Kill Trump,” “Left is the best,” “Bernie Sanders 2020” and “Death to Trump” on a local elementary school playground, hoping liberals would take the blame for it.

