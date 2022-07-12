Lauren Boebert argues her husband was the real victim of infamous lewd exposure incident
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) insists in her new memoir that her husband was the real victim in an incident that resulted in him being jailed on lewd exposure charges.

The Colorado Republican addresses her own brushes with the law in her new book, My American Life, and she described the 2004 bowling alley incident leading up to Jayson Boebert's arrest, which she claims began when her husband tried to bond with her stepfather, reported the Washington Examiner.

“The two of them went to the Rifle bowling alley and got to chatting over drinks,” Boebert wrote, neglecting to mention that she was was with them.

“The female bartender flirted with Jayson, having heard previously from his friends what a catch he’d be," she continued. "They even teased her by saying he’d gotten a great tattoo in a private area, which made her curious, so she pressed Jayson to show it to her right there at the bar. He ignored her and was embarrassed she was doing it in front of my stepfather. She wouldn’t stop.”

The lawmaker insisted her husband felt harassed by the bartender, rather than the other way around, and she claimed he felt that he needed to settle the dispute by exposing himself.

"[He] decided he’d heard enough, stood up, and acted like he was going to unzip his pants," Boebert wrote. “Before he got that far, the owner of the bowling alley intervened."

However, one of the women named as a victim in the sheriff's report told police that Jayson Boebert came up behind her and pulled his penis from his pants after bragging to her and another woman about the tattoo, and a second young woman told investigators a nearly identical account.

Lauren Boebert, who also spoke to police following the incident, denied seeing her husband expose himself.

