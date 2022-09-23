Depression forms, forecast to turn into Hurricane Hermine. South Florida in the cone

Tropical Depression Nine has formed. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS
MIAMI — A tropical depression formed Friday morning in the hot waters of the Caribbean, a system that the National Hurricane Center expects to significantly strengthen and make landfall somewhere in Florida around Wednesday — potentially as a Category 2 hurricane. Exactly where is the big question and concern, with nearly the entire peninsula potentially at risk. The first cone of concern is pointed near Fort Myers, but forecasters caution that the initial track could change. The National Hurricane Center forecasts tropical depression nine to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Friday. I...