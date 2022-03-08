A Tennessee sheriff's deputy made a deal with prosecutors to get away with a slap on the wrist after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, the Washington Post reported.

Brian Beck agreed to plead guilty to "aggravated assault," after being indicted on two counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, said the office of Republican Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The DA was appointed by former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam.

According to prosecutors, “sexual activity” happened between the child and the deputy for nearly two years beginning in 2016. The child was well below Tennessee's 18-year-old age of consent.

Beck will get nothing more than three years of probation and 150 hours of community service. He'll be forced to submit to occasional drug testing. The only way he would serve jail is by violating the agreement -- and even then, he'd get just four years.

For others charged with such a crime, the typical penalty is between 2 and 15 years in prison.

