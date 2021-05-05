'Deranged' Trump hammered for latest 'barking lunacy' about Mike Pence failing to steal the election for him

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement on Wednesday in which he once again attacked several prominent Republicans for not doing enough to help him steal the 2020 presidential election.
Trump began by singling out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has not backed down from publicly criticizing Trump even if the face of pressure from her own party.
"Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite," the former president wrote.
In reality, no such evidence of widespread election fraud exists.
Trump then went on to excoriate former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not doing enough to illegally keep him in power.
"Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time... we would have had a far different Presidential result," he wrote.
In fact, Pence had no constitutional authority to reject certified state election results.
Trump's rambling tweet was widely panned on Twitter -- check out some reactions below.
