Derek Chauvin leading lonely 'dismal' life behind bars after George Floyd murder conviction: report

According to a report from TMZ, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is currently serving 22 and a half years in prison for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd which led to Floyd's death, is living a lonely existence while serving his time in an enhanced security cell.

Chauvin, whose trial and conviction became the focus of the country after years of white police officers walking away after killing innocent Black suspects, is currently being held inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights while awaiting trial on federal charges.

According to sources speaking with TMZ, Chauvin's life is "dismal" as he spends all but one hour a day locked in his cell by himself.

TMZ reports Chauvin "is experiencing the consequences of his actions, leading a dismal life in prison, under intense security and with few freedoms ... a fate he sealed for himself."

The former police officer has been locked up for eight months since his conviction, with TMZ now reporting, "He's got surveillance cameras on his every move, and the prison staff checks on him every 30 mins."

According to the report, a contact within the facility explained that "Chauvin remains isolated, without job opportunities, educational programs or contact with other inmates. Not only that ... he showers, eats, goes to the bathroom and sleeps all in the same cell. We're told he gets about an hour each day outside his cell for exercise."

Chauvin recently pleaded guilty to the federal charges and could receive up to 25 years after which he reportedly will be moved to a new facility.

