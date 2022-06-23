Prosecutors ask judge to give Derek Chauvin 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

This Wednesday, federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 25 years in prison for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, The Grio reports.

When he pleaded guilty in December, Chauvin admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, when he knelt on Floyd's neck, ultimately killing him back in May of 2020.

Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old Black boy whom he restrained in an unrelated case in 2017 as part of his plea agreement.

In making their request, prosecutors said Chauvin's history of excessive force should be considered, since he “used his law enforcement career to engage in abusive conduct” more than once.

Chauvin was previously convicted on state murder charges and manslaughter and is serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence.

