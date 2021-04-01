Former federal prosecutor explains why the judge is being hostile to some witnesses in Derek Chauvin trial
During the trial for Derek Chauvin, witnesses who saw George Floyd's death have been emotional in recalling their powerlessness to do anything to help.

One such witness was an off-duty firefighter/EMT officer who became the target of Chauvin's lawyers. He questioned the general process of first responders arriving at a scene. He questioned her memory of what she witnessed and that she got angry while demanding that police get off of Floyd's throat.

"A stressful situation can impact your memory, right?" Chauvin's lawyer asked.

"Absolutely, that's why we're lucky it was videotaped," Hansen replied.

"You called officers a b*tch, right?" Chauvin's lawyer asked.

"Mmhm ... I got quite angry after Mr. Floyd was loaded into the ambulance and there was no point in trying to reason with them anymore because they had just killed somebody," Hansen said.

Ultimately, the court adjourned and the judge took Hansen aside to reprimand her for her answers.

Those viewing the questioning unfold prompted many to wonder why the judge in the case seemed to be so hostile to prosecutors' witnesses and on the side of Chauvin and his lawyers.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained that there's nothing unusual, particularly for a criminal murder case.

"Criminal trials are pretty volatile affairs," he said. "I've appeared before countless judges - military and civilian - federal, state and local - trial and appellate. This minor dust-up, with the judge admonishing the witness, is standard fare and injects no appellate issues into the case."