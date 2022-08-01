Imprisoned Capitol rioter inks deal with conservative publisher who also specializes in children's books

Pro-Trump Trump lawyer Stefan Passantino was previously the one representing Hutchinson and he was paid by political donations.

"Federal Election Commission reports show that his legal compliance firm received more than $1 million from Trump-related political action committees in the 2021-22 election cycle, and that in the previous cycle Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump loyalist and a House candidate at the time, paid him more than $93,000 for his services," New York Times, reporter Robert Draper wrote in July.

Insider reported that documents from the General Services Administration (GSA) show that Hutchinson was working for Trump's post-presidency office, formally known as the "Presidential Transition Support Team, 2021 Outgoing Transition." She worked on the efforts until April 2021 and was salaried at $90,000 annually. Giving an annual salary would indicate that a person would be working for more than a month.

Sunday evening it was reported by Rolling Stone that Trump's lawyers were already at work trying to beat criminal charges that they anticipate will likely come from the Department of Justice. A significant piece of information in the piece said that the Trump legal team kicked their efforts into high gear after Hutchinson testified in the public hearings.



Following Hutchinson's testimony, Trump attacked her, saying that she wasn't mentally sound and calling her "crazy." He never fully disputed her claims, however.

Trump's former deputy chief of staff, Tony Ornato, who now works at the Secret Service, was among those named by Hutchinson as present during many of the discussions about Jan. 6. After her testimony, the Secret Service said that Ornato and other agents would testify publicly that she was lying, but they still haven't done so.

The GSA documents showing the short employment of Hutchinson are part of Trump's ongoing attacks on her testimony, where he questioned why she went to work for him after Jan. 20 "if she felt we were so terrible." It's the same question activists have asked in the wake of her testimony: if she felt like Trump was so terrifying, why she stay at the White House after Jan. 6?

However, the same question could be used to question Trump's attacks on her. The ex-president claimed that he hardly knew Hutchinson, who was pictured with him on several occasions, and that he turned her down for post-presidency work. The GSA documents prove that wasn't true. In fact, he paid her until April 1, 2021.

"I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn't want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!" said Trump in a post on his social media network. If he "didn't want her to be a member of the team," it's unclear why he paid her a salary and continued to pay for legal fees.

Hutchinson was never part of Trump's circle until the final year of the administration when she came to the White House with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Details about Hutchinson prior to her testimony describe her as Meadows' shadow, present at all of his congressional meetings and

CNN reported in June that Trump was "nervous" and "blindsided" by Hutchinson's testimony.

While Hutchinson cooperated with the Jan. 6 committee, she is now also cooperating with the Justice Department.

Raw Story reached out to Hutchinson through a friend. But she is not speaking to the media.

Read the GSA documents at Business Insider.

