Over the weekend, it was revealed that a documentary crew following Roger Stone recorded a conversation between him and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about using members of congress to ensure he got a pardon for keeping his mouth shut in Robert Mueller's investigation.

Speaking to the audio and video posted by the Washington Post, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said that videos like this show the mafia-like operation within Trump world.

Figliuzzi pointed out that at one point Gaetz even tells Stone that he doesn't have a defense. Gaetz also read the formerly redacted pieces of the Mueller report and he's not supposed to talk about it. But Gaetz was more than willing to give Stone the details.

"The larger ramifications here, you know, are hinted at with regard to Stone saying, I'm going to be counting on you and about a dozen others, right?" Figliuzzi quoted. "A dozen others? Really? Who are going to lobby the president of the United States on a criminal's behalf and try to get a pardon for themselves and for you, Roger? It's a much larger conspiracy than I think even those of us who followed it every day could have imagined."

He also said that there is a consistent mentality of "we're all in this together" reflected among those in Trump's circle.

"You know, the Cosa Nostra, the Italian mafia, translates as, 'this thing of ours,'" Figliuzzi said. "That's all I keep hearing here. We're all in this together. I've listened to court-authorized wiretaps of mobsters talking to each other and it sounds like this. There's better food around, by the way, but it sounds just like this. And they're part of a criminal enterprise, Nicolle. It's a criminal organization. They know it. They know they're screwed with regard to legality, and they know the only way out is for the boss to get them out of it."

See the full comments below or at this link.