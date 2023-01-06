Capitol rioter announces run for Congress: 'Jan. 6 is a day to celebrate!'
(DOJ Photo)

A convicted U.S. Capitol rioter has announced a campaign for Congress.

Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans, who served three months behind bars for his role in deadly riot, officially launched a bid for the U.S. House of Representatives on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, reported WTRF-TV.

"Today – January 6th – is a day to celebrate," Evans said in a statement announcing his campaign. "But for me, that hasn’t always been the case. Just last year, it was a personal day of reflection, thinking about my fellow J6er’s and the miscarriage of Justice at the hands of our government. Fear over my pending prison sentence. Scared to miss precious time with my family. But despite that uncertainty, my resolve never waned. I knew I was put on this Earth to serve the people of West Virginia."

Evans could face off in a Republican primary against Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), who has not yet announced whether she is running for re-election, and his choice to announce his bid on the insurrection's anniversary was intentional.

"Two years ago today I boarded a passenger bus to Washington DC.," Evans said. "The goal? Protect our democracy. If you told me what would happen next, I never would have believed you. I was inside the capitol for 10 minutes. I spoke with a Capitol police officer and thanked him for his service. I was nowhere near the Senate chambers. I was nowhere near the chaos. The moments that followed, changed my life and shaped me into the man that I am today."

Evans, who recorded livestream video of himself announcing his presence inside the Capitol, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2020 as the first Republican to win his district in more than 98 years.

