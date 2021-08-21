'Monstrous' Ron DeSantis scorched after Florida COVID crisis leads to water shortage
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is coming under withering criticism after officials in Orlando were forced to ask locals to conserve water due to the surge in COVID patients.

Late Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, with local officials at his side, urged residents to voluntarily restrict their water usage, stating, as WESH explained, "that many COVID-19 patients require liquid oxygen for their treatment, helping them breathe easier. OUC has used the same liquid oxygen to treat the water supply for years. The process is called ozonation. Liquid oxygen takes away the contaminants and the sulfur smell."

The mayor added, "It's another result of what happens when people don't get vaccinated, become critically ill and require medical treatment. If you haven't been vaccinated, now is the time."

Critics of the DeSantis were quick to point the finger at him for slow-walking efforts to get the resurgent COVID under control with executive orders prohibiting mask mandates and pushing alternative therapies instead of urging vaccinations -- and they let him know it on Twitter.

You can see some comments below:


















