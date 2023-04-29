'His people skills are very, very bad': Another billionaire GOP donor says he won’t give to Ron DeSantis

A billionaire Republican donor says he won’t give to Ron DeSantis because of the Florida governor’s people skills, or lack thereof.
John Catsimatidis, a self-described centrist who has contributed to candidates in both parties, became the latest prominent big donor to express doubts about giving to DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy but is expected to do so soon.
Billionaire hedge fund executive Ken Griffin earlier this week said he’s having second thoughts about contributing to DeSantis, who he’s contributed to in the past.
Catsimatidis said he’s not the only big donor who believes DeSantis has a people skills problem.
“I have a lot of Florida friends that helped him get elected (governor) and he hasn’t returned any of their calls,” Catsimatidis said Friday during an appearance on Erin Burnett's OutFront.
“He is who he is. He’s a good American, but his people skills are very, very bad. And what I find out is the one that people hang out with. One friend of mine said he was sitting next to him and he never said one word."
“So his people skills are not good. And I think that's one of his major problems.”
