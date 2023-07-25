Ron DeSantis unhurt after being involved in car crash in Tennessee: reports
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits 2019 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2019. (Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

Gov. Ron DeSantis and several members of his staff were involved in a car crash in Tennessee early Tuesday, reports said.

None of those involved were hurt, a spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign told reporters.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," the spokesman, Bryan Griffin, said.

The accident happened while DeSantis was traveling to an event in Chattanooga.

