'Political career is almost over': Ex-GOP consultant writes brutal political epitaph for DeSantis

Florida's reported white-washing of slavery in its public schools is a form of "child abuse" and shows that Ron DeSantis is not ready for the national stage, according to former GOP campaign consultant Steve Schmidt.

"The state of Florida is going to teach its middle schoolers that some enslaved Blacks benefitted from slavery because the slaves learned important vocational skills. The new African American history standards were approved by the Florida State Board of Education yesterday," the consultant wrote Friday. "Here is a famous image that shows the good life lived by American slaves in the antebellum south. The photo was called 'whipped Peter,' and it was used to stir anti-slavery sentiment by abolitionists who were discovering the power of photos to change public opinion."

Schmidt goes on to describe exactly how bad things have gotten for the Florida executive.

"What is happening in Florida is a disgrace. It is appalling and shameful," Schmidt wrote. "In fact, it should be considered a form of child abuse because it is. Governor Ron DeSantis is currently and deservedly being humiliated across America. His failing and flailing campaign is bankrupt and sputtering. It is an out-of-touch debacle that will ensure he never becomes president. The good news is that his political career is almost over."

Like a lot of other individuals, Schmidt, too, believes DeSantis to be out of touch with everyday Americans and how they live life.

"Ron DeSantis has a lot of defects as a national candidate, but the main one is how estranged he is from the basic decency of the country and her people," he wrote on Friday. "He is a champion of cruelty and abuse, who is simultaneously aloof, off-putting, transgressive and extreme. His culture war insanity is appalling to the overall majority of Americans who work hard, play by the rules and want to pursue happiness and joy."