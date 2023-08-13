'This is brutal': Conservative pollster has bad news for Ron DeSantis

A conservative strategist said Sunday that Ron DeSantis’ flagging presidential campaign is flirting with irrelevancy.

Sarah Longwell, during an appearance on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” claimed that the once formidable candidate isn’t even being mentioned in focus groups.

CNN had just played comments from focus group members who’d voted for Donald Trump in the previous two elections assailing DeSantis.

“When DeSantis said he was running I was pretty happy about that but he’s getting killed in the polls. He’s kind of acted weird, It just seems that he’s lost all his confidence that he used to have when he was the governor,” Kevin P. said.

Said Paul B. “There might be a couple of things about his personality that seem a little wooden.”

But Longwell suggested the DeSantis campaign is in worse shape than those voices indicated.

“I have to tell you, he has been getting killed in the focus groups and it’s not even that kind of criticism. We always ask people who do you want to see be the 2024 nominee? And six months ago, Ron DeSantis, he would always come up. He was the first one, if it wasn't Trump, it was him,” Longwell said.

“People don't even mention him right now. We've had two groups in a row where nobody's even said his name. They've said Tim Scott, they've said Vivek Ramaswamy and he's just not even getting mentioned -- there was one guy who liked him. And we said, you know, this fine, is fine.

“That is brutal”

