When Ron DeSantis was riding high in the polls and within reach of Donald Trump, many in Florida who endorsed Trump early on and crossed DeSantis politically paid a hefty political price.

But now that DeSantis' popularity is in an apparent nosedive, sizing down his campaign staff and burning through money, his supporters should be worried that he'll take them down with him, writes James Clark in the Orlando Sentinel.

The tide has turned, he said. When DeSantis was seen as the next great hope for the GOP, "The fear in the Legislature was palpable," he wrote.

"Crossing DeSantis was a big mistake, as State Sen. Joe Gruters found out. He endorsed Trump and Sarasota paid a hefty price. DeSantis vetoed eight of the bills Gruters backed, including $20 million for the University of South Florida College of Nursing."

He went on. "The message was clear: Cross DeSantis and pay the price."

Now, those who rejected Trump and embraced DeSantis are the ones who are worried.

Clark specifically points to state Rep. Rachel Plakon, who endorsed DeSantis for 2024. He also mentioned Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was endorsed by Trump but did not return the favor.

"The former president is famous for his endorsements — in Florida, all 19 of the candidates he endorsed won in 2022 — and he is equally well known for seeking revenge on those he believes have betrayed him," Clark wrote.

"For the DeSantis supporters in the Legislature, the clock is ticking. Qualifying for the Legislature begins next spring, but ambitious Republicans who support Trump may already be thinking about challenging the DeSantis backers," Clark writes.

"Defeating a Republican incumbent in a primary happens about as often as a hurricane hitting North Dakota, but this could encourage Trump supporters who want to serve in the Legislature."

Read the full op-ed over at the Orlando Sentinel.

