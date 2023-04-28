DeSantis' allies move to help him keep governorship while running for president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies have put forth an elections bill that eliminates a potential roadblock to him declaring his candidacy for president, which many expected him to do next month, The New York Times reported.

The bill is designed to allow DeSantis to keep his role as governor as he runs for president. The State House of Representatives approved the law with a 76-34 vote on Friday, sending it to DeSantis’ desk for him to sign.

The previous state law known as the “resign-to-run” statute may have posed a problem for the governor.

"Although legal opinions varied, it might have compelled Mr. DeSantis, if he became a presidential candidate, to resign as governor in 2025 with two years still left in his term," The Times' report stated. "The new bill cleared up any ambiguity by stating that the law does not apply to elected officials running specifically for president and vice-president, meaning Mr. DeSantis can make a bid for the White House without the prospect of giving up the governor’s office should he lose the 2024 Republican primary or general election."

The headwinds are still significant for DeSantis, who has had some questionable public moments and is now significantly behind Donald Trump in the polls.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.