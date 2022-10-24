DeSantis' increasing popularity has Trump scared: op-ed

With weeks left to go until the midterms, Donald Trump is apparently trying to start a fight with one of his potential opponents if he decides to run in 2024.

As CNN's Chris Cillizza points out, the trouble started when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recorded a robocall for Republican nominee for US Senate in Colorado, Joe O’Dea, prompting Trump to slam DeSantis' move as a "BIG MISTAKE" -- likely due to the fact that O'Dea previously told CNN that he did not think Trump should run for the White House again in 2024.

“MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths,” Trump wrote Truth Social last week. “Good luck Joe!”

According to Cillizza, DeSantis' endorsement of O'Dea -- even though he disparaged Trump -- was intentional.

Trump’s attempt to diminish DeSantis has not succeeded as much as the former President would like," Cillizza writes. "While Trump generally leads in polling of the potential 2024 Republican primary field, DeSantis regularly takes double-digit support – the only contender other than Trump to do so. One such poll conducted over the summer in New Hampshire – an early voting state – showed Trump and DeSantis at roughly equal levels of support."

Cillizza contends that there is no question DeSantis would beat Trump in a potential 2024 matchup, and Trump's increasing aggressive tone towards the Florida governor is an obvious sign that he's scared.

Read the full op-ed over at CNN.