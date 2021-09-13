WATCH: DeSantis stands passively by as man spouts misinformation about COVID vaccine at anti-mandate event

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday stood by and watched as a man at an anti-vaccine mandate event spewed misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and then didn't correct him when given the chance.

At the event, one of the speakers claimed that the COVID vaccine "changes your RNA," when in reality the vaccines use messenger RNA to instruct your cells to produce protein spikes similar to the ones that the novel coronavirus uses to penetrate cellular membranes.

These spikes then generate an immune response within your cells that make them more resistant to the spikes on the actual virus.

Regardless, the man used this false information as justification for refusing to get vaccinated.

"So that's a problem for me," he said. "We don't want to have the vaccine. It's about our freedom and liberty."

The man went on to say that the vaccine was a "cover" for controlling the population and he argued that "last year they took away our religious rights."

After hearing him speak, DeSantis stepped up to the podium and didn't correct any of the misinformation the man said, and instead moved on to introduce the next speaker.

Watch the video below.





