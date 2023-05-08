Disney expands lawsuit against DeSantis

Disney has expanded its lawsuit against Ron DeSantis, accusing the Florida governor of doubling down on a “retribution campaign” against the theme park by signing legislation Friday that voids the company’s development deals, CNBC reports.

The amended lawsuit notes that Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature also passed a measure that calls for state inspections of Walt Disney World’s monorails.

Disney alleges that DeSantis in 2022 launched a campaign of retribution after the company publicly criticized the state’ controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

Disney first filed the civil complaint against DeSantis last month in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.

“Governor DeSantis and his allies have no apparent intent to moderate their retaliatory campaign any time soon,” Disney wrote Monday in additions to the complaint.

The company alleges that DeSantis and his allies targeted Disney’s special tax district, formerly called the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Disney’s status as a special tax district allowed the company to self-govern its Orlando operations for decades.

“The drawn-out feud spilled into the courts after the district’s new board of supervisors, which had been hand-picked by DeSantis, voted to nullify development deals that Disney struck shortly before they replaced the old board,” Kevin Breuninger and Sarah Whitten report for CNBC.

“The governor’s board members claimed the deals were unlawfully passed and undercut their power over the 25,000-acre area. But Disney says the contracts were crafted to help lock in its long-term development plans amid escalating tension with DeSantis and his allies.”